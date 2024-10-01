Teenager accused of bashing death granted bail

A teenager accused of causing the death of 22-year-old Gold Coast man in an alleged bashing during a night out has been granted bail. Austin Lewis Blaney Ballard, 18, appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday after being charged with causing the death of Cameron Duce by striking in Burleigh about 2.30am on September 22.

Man charged after 22-year-old killed on a night out. Duce fought for his life in intensive care before succumbing to his severe head injury in Gold Coast University Hospital a week later. His father Chris paid tribute to his son on social media on Saturday, and gave permission for 7NEWS.com.au to reference it in reporting on his son’s death. “He was the son I never deserved, so much better than me in so many ways,” he wrote.

BASHING DEATH TEENAGER BAIL GOLD COAST

