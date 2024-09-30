Teen's Olympic Equestrian Dream Cut Short By Chronic Pain

Sienna Zwar dreamed of competing in equestrian sports at the Olympics. The now 19-year-old spent much of her adolescence showjumping and even competing in national competitions across regional NSW. But chronic pain in her neck, back and legs has ended her dream of going further. "My goal in life was to be an Olympic showjumper," Sienna says. "And it was crushing to not be able to do that.

" "We know that from a developmental point of view, anything more than 10 per cent of missing school really impacts developmental conditions and the way that they thrive in life." New research from Chronic Pain Australia revealed one in five children live with chronic pain. Many of those who do attend school struggle further if their pain is dismissed. "A recent research article looked at teacher perceptions of children with chronic pain.

