Tasmanian Whistleblowers Change Course of History in Fight Against Child Sexual Abuse

The issue of child sexual abuse has dominated headlines over the past four years in Tasmania ; starting with revelations of predators being shuffled in schools since the 1970s, multiple alleged offenders in a major Tasmania n hospital, and a high-ranking police officer being investigated for using his position to sexually exploit minors.

Paedophile Anglican priest Garth Hawkins not only abused Mr Fisher when he was a child, he also introduced him to other offenders. When he reached adulthood, Steve remembered these associations and set up a hotline to bring down these men in 2004. Dozens of victim survivors of Paul Goldsmith and witnesses presented information to Tasmania Police, who arrested him en route to Africa.

"Being a whistleblower comes with ramifications. There is no 'good' that has come from this situation for me," Mr Smith said. Will believes the immense stress of being a whistleblower, combined with the previous five years running a charity that helps kids and teens who are often homeless or in trouble, helped pull the trigger.

"It's a whirlwind of these emotions that, sort of all tied together and you bear a pain in the back of your throat, you're carrying it in your hands and in your chest.Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds died by suicide within hours of police colleagues searching his home and devices for child exploitation material, which was devastating to his workmates, particularly Mr Smith.

His journey to becoming a whistleblower began with times he believed he should have spoken out - but failed to do so. "And what I've done then is I've let this person move on into the community to get another thirty plus children.

