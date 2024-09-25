Sydney Swans Captain Callum Mills Ruled Out of Grand Final

The Sydney Swans have confirmed grand final heartbreak for their captain Callum Mills . After straining his hamstring at training a fortnight ago, Mills had been touch and go to play in Saturday’s decider at the MCG against Brisbane. Tune in to Seven and 7plus on Saturday to watch the AFL grand final live and free. Mills played in the qualifying final against GWS but missed the team’s preliminary final victory over Port Adelaide last Friday.

” Wednesday’s closed main training session was D-day for Mills, who had been challenged to train fully and put himself in contention. While he had fronted media after the session and insisted he had trained at “100 per cent”, the club soon afterwards made the call not to play him. It’s been a challenging 2024 for the 27-year-old who was named as a standalone skipper for the first time. He has played just seven games in an injury-marred campaign.

AFL Grand Final Sydney Swans Callum Mills Hamstring Injury

