Sydney Commuters Face Double Journey Times As T3 Bankstown Line Closes For Upgrades

commuters are set to have their daily journey times doubled from tomorrow, when the T3 Bankstown line officially closes for Metro upgrades.

A fleet of pink buses, known as the South West Link, will replace trains across south-west Sydney and the inner West as the 130-year-old rail line is converted to Metro operations. The conversion is set to take at least 12 months but the NSW government has warned it may take longer due to the upgrade's complexity.Thousands of Sydney commuters are set to have their daily journey times doubled from tomorrow.

Minister for Transport Jo Haylen acknowledged the closure will be "an incredibly tough time" for commuters along the T3 line."This T3 transformation will see the line continue to serve our city throughout the century to come."the Southwest Link will operate two fare-free bus servicesSW1 service – Sydenham, Marrickville, Dulwich Hill, Hurlstone Park, Canterbury, Campsie, Belmore, Lakemba, Wiley Park, Punchbowl, Bankstown.SW3 service – Sydenham, Canterbury, Campsie.

Upon its completion, the Metro service will be known as the ﻿M1 Northwest & Bankstown Line, connecting 30km between Bankstown and Tallawong.

Sydney Commuters Train Closure Metro Upgrades Bus Replacement

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Temporary cycling routes for Bankstown commuters during 12-month shutdown criticisedThree temporary cycling routes have been hastily installed, but experienced riders say not enough has been done to make them safe for beginners.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

NRL live updates: Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles, Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney RabbitohsThe Bulldogs have won five-straight and is looking up at the NRL's top four as they welcome the Sea Eagles to the Olympic stadium. Follow live.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Sydney train commuters could face possible interruptions as rail workers strike over MetroThere could be interruptions to train services and a delay of the Sydney Metro rollout as industrial action from the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) begins on Wednesday.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Season-opening AFLW clash between Collingwood and Sydney ‘invaded’ by insects at North Sydney Oval7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

NRL 2024 LIVE updates: South Sydney Rabbitohs v Sydney RoostersThe injury-depleted Roosters will be hoping to get some cohesion ahead of the finals when they play their fiercest rivals.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Will the Sydney Metro lure more businesses to set up in North Sydney?Corporate tenants are shifting into the CBD, thanks to the new metro stations. But experts are divided on whether North Sydney will be a winner or a loser.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »