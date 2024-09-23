Surrogacy Linked to Higher Risk of Pregnancy Complications

Women who act as pregnancy surrogates appear to have a higher risk of health complications than those who carry their own babies, researchers have found.figures for England and Wales

Experts say the findings highlight the need for improved prenatal care for surrogates, and the creation of strict criteria and regulations for women who wish to undertake such a role. Of these births, the team report 806 were babies born to surrogates – typically involving the receipt of an embryo from the intended parents – 846,124 were a result of unassisted conception and 16,087 involved IVF.

Indeed, after taking into account factors including age, level of income, number of previous births, obesity, smoking and high blood pressure, Jackie Leach Scully, a professor of bioethics at the University of New South Wales, who was not involved in the study, noted that the research had limitations, including that it included only a small group of surrogates, and that such women may have had healthy babies previously with no health issues during pregnancy.

Surrogacy Pregnancy Complications Maternal Health IVF Regulations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Personal Care Products Linked To Higher Phthalate Levels In ChildrenA new study reveals that children who frequently use personal care products like sunscreen, lotion, and haircare items have elevated levels of toxic phthalates in their bodies. The research analyzed urine samples from over 600 children aged four to eight and found a correlation between the use of these products and increased phthalate exposure.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

The fad diet linked to an increasing risk of chronic diseaseCarb cutting has become a global trend, endorsed by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, and credited with quick weight loss and blood sugar management. But a new Victorian study raises concerns about type 2 diabetes.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

The fad diet linked to an increasing risk of chronic diseaseCarb cutting has become a global trend, endorsed by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, and credited with quick weight loss and blood sugar management. But a new Victorian study raises concerns about type 2 diabetes.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

The fad diet linked to an increasing risk of chronic diseaseCarb cutting has become a global trend, endorsed by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, and credited with quick weight loss and blood sugar management. But a new Victorian study raises concerns about type 2 diabetes.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Treasurer Jim Chalmers launches attack on Coalition leader Peter Dutton"﻿If anything, Dutton wants higher inflation, higher interest rates, higher unemployment, lower wages, and less help."

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Mobile phones not linked to brain cancer, biggest study to date findsSome 63 studies from 1994 to 2022 have been analysed by Australian researchers commissioned by the World Health Organization

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »