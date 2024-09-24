Sudden Cold Blast To Plunge Temperatures By 20 Degrees In Australia

A cold polar air mass surging across south-east Australia will drop temperatures by up to 20 degrees Celsius over 24 hours and bring another dump of snow to the ranges later this week.
The system responsible for the cold change could even intensify into a low-pressure system off the east coast from Friday, a scenario which has an outside chance of producing heavy rain and flooding on the NSW north coast into the weekend.Spring is infamous for changeable weather, but the variability on display this week is extreme.
While NSW sweats today, temperature are already falling on Australia's southern coastline, however the coldest air won't arrive until tonight, lowering the snow level to near sea level in Tasmania and down to an elevation of around 1,000 metres in Victoria. The cooler southerlies will then reach the NSW north coast late on Thursday, and south-east Queensland on Friday morning. However the polar air will rapidly moderate as it tracks into the subtropics, leading to a less extreme drop of 7C over 24 hours for Brisbane.Another unusual feature of this week's weather is widespread rainfall, a rare occurrence in Australia's driest month., a system which has already brought unprecedented September rain to northern WA and the central outback.
A broad rainband is now spreading north across south-east states and will intensify tomorrow over eastern NSW.
