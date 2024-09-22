Sri Lanka Elects Marxist-Leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake as New President

Sri Lanka has elected Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president, putting faith in his pledge to fight corruption and bolster a fragile economic recovery following the South Asian nation's worst financial crisis in decades.

Under the electoral system, voters cast three preferential votes for their chosen candidates. If no candidate wins 50 per cent in the first count, a second tally determines the winner between the top two candidates, using the preferential votes cast. About 75 per cent of the 17 million eligible voters cast their ballots, according to the election commission.

Sri Lanka Election President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Economy Corruption

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marxist politician Anura Kumara Dissanayake leads Sri Lanka's presidential voteSri Lanka's Marxist-leaning leader, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, grabs a commanding early lead on Sunday in his bid to become the next president of the debt-ridden country seeking to elect a leader to bolster its fragile economic recovery.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Left-leaning Anura Dissanayake claims victory in Sri Lanka's presidential election after second vote countThe 55-year-old's win comes after he pledged to fight corruption and fix the country's fledgling economy.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

England v Sri Lanka: third men’s cricket Test, day oneJoin our writers for live updates as England look to complete a clean sweep of the series

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Ollie Pope punishes Sri Lanka to put England in driving seatOllie Pope hitan unbeaten 103 as England ended an interrupted opening day of the third Test against Sri Lanka on 221-3

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

England v Sri Lanka: third men’s cricket Test match, day twoOver-by-over report: Join our writers as England aim to seal a series whitewash against Sri Lanka

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

England self-sabotage in rush for runs as Sri Lanka cling on in third TestEngland slid to 325 all out on day two, with Sri Lanka 211-5 after Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis made a strong stand

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »