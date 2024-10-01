Spied: 2025 Cupra Terramar SUV Shows Off Bold New Design

Cupra ’s upcoming replacement for the current Ateca mid-size SUV has been spied undisguised in Europe, giving us a first look at the new model’s exterior design details. The 2025 Cupra Terramar is seen here uncamouflaged wearing Spanish plates, naturally, and sporting an exterior look that’s quite a departure from the related Volkswagen Tiguan but very much in line with Cupra ’s new models.

Cupra set for Australian range expansion in 2025

Cupra Terramar SUV Spied Design MQB Evo Hybrid

