South Africa's Triumph: Are They On Par With The All Blacks?

. South Africa are in possession of every major trophy available to a southern-hemisphere team. Does this put them on par with the all-conquering All Blacks of Richie McCaw and Dan Carter? It is a question best unpacked over a second pint in the pub. That it is worth asking, though, is a testament to the evolution of this team under Rassie Erasmus and the potential heights they may yet reach.
This 48-7 win over Argentina included all the familiar notes of a Springboks classic. Their scrum consumed the Pumas pack with Ox Nché – a man who famously joked that “salads don’t win scrums” – feasting in the set piece, winning a string of first-half penalties seemingly on his own. Eben Etzebeth, now with a record 128 caps for his country, began the day with tears in his eyes and was totemic throughout.
It helps that Cheslin Kolbe prowls the right wing. Perhaps the only player who can challenge Antoine Dupont for the title of best in the world, the diminutive winger with nitroglycerin in his boots is a perennial outlet. Then there is Manie Libbok at fly-half, a liability off the kicking tee but with soft hands and a penchant for no-look cross-field kick-passes he has challenged the parameters of the South African pivot.
These are the two primary positives from a tournament with an uncertain future. As New Zealand and South Africa make plans for biennial bilateral series, there are concerns that the Wallabies and Pumas may be cast aside in pursuit of profits. With Australia hosting the Lions next year and then both the men’s and women’s World Cups, and with Argentina finding their feet under their new coach, this is a worrying development for a sport that thrives in too few nations.
South Africa is certainly one of them. Etzebeth, speaking post-match, described rugby as a "religion" in his homeland. It is a place where those who sport the leaping antelope are treated as demigods , where triumphs on the pitch are folded into broader socio-political narratives.
