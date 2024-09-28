South Africa's Triumph: Are They On Par With The All Blacks?

. South Africa are in possession of every major trophy available to a southern-hemisphere team. Does this put them on par with the all-conquering All Blacks of Richie McCaw and Dan Carter? It is a question best unpacked over a second pint in the pub. That it is worth asking, though, is a testament to the evolution of this team under Rassie Erasmus and the potential heights they may yet reach.

This 48-7 win over Argentina included all the familiar notes of a Springboks classic. Their scrum consumed the Pumas pack with Ox Nché – a man who famously joked that “salads don’t win scrums” – feasting in the set piece, winning a string of first-half penalties seemingly on his own. Eben Etzebeth, now with a record 128 caps for his country, began the day with tears in his eyes and was totemic throughout.

It helps that Cheslin Kolbe prowls the right wing. Perhaps the only player who can challenge Antoine Dupont for the title of best in the world, the diminutive winger with nitroglycerin in his boots is a perennial outlet. Then there is Manie Libbok at fly-half, a liability off the kicking tee but with soft hands and a penchant for no-look cross-field kick-passes he has challenged the parameters of the South African pivot.

These are the two primary positives from a tournament with an uncertain future. As New Zealand and South Africa make plans for biennial bilateral series, there are concerns that the Wallabies and Pumas may be cast aside in pursuit of profits. With Australia hosting the Lions next year and then both the men’s and women’s World Cups, and with Argentina finding their feet under their new coach, this is a worrying development for a sport that thrives in too few nations.

South Africa is certainly one of them. Etzebeth, speaking post-match, described rugby as a “religion” in his homeland. It is a place where those who sport the leaping antelope are treated as demigods , where triumphs on the pitch are folded into broader socio-political narratives.Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhone or the Google Play store on Android by searching for 'The Guardian'.

Rugby Springboks All Blacks South Africa Argentina

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kolisi and Marx tries seal fourth straight win for South Africa against All BlacksSouth Africa recorded a fourth straight win against New Zealand for the first time in 75 years with an 18-12 Rugby Championship victory on Saturday

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Argentina stun South Africa to keep Rugby Championship hopes aliveArgentina shocked the world champion South African in a thrilling 29-28 win to close in on unlikely first Rugby Championship title

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Eswatini opposition leader poisoned in South Africa, party saysAlleged poisoning follows last year’s killing of human rights lawyer and 2021’s pro-democracy protests

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Afghanistan creates more cricket history with first one-day series win over South AfricaAfghanistan continues its meteoric rise to becoming a powerful cricketing nation by taking an unassailable series lead over South Africa.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

‘Lions are better off going to South Africa’: Waugh responds as Wallabies slammedThe Wallabies’ record loss saw one ex-England star bemoan the “proper dark” state of Australian rugby, and suggest the Lions tour South Africa instead.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Prince Harry to travel solo to South Africa next month amid Meghan Markle media backlashPrince Harry will embark on another major solo trip to South Africa in early October, joining charity Sentebale. This marks his first visit to the region since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. A source close to the Duke of Sussex claims Harry has chosen to travel alone as he believes he is better received without his wife.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »