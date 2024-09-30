Social cohesion is failing in our country': Opposition calls for government action on extremism after pro-Hezbollah protests

'Social cohesion is failing in our country': Opposition calls for government to act on extremism after pro- Hezbollah protests

Shadow immigration minister Dan Tehan said on Monday, “Social cohesion is failing in our country before our eyes”. Picture: NewsWire / Martin Ollman Protesters in Sydney and Melbourne held up the yellow Hezbollah flag over the weekend as they paid tribute to slain terrorist leader Hassan Nasrallah. Picture: NewsWire / Damian Shaw

Mr Tehan told Sky News on Monday: “We need to see the Prime Minister saying to the Australian Federal Police, ‘We need you to look at this’”.

EXTREMISM PROTESTS HEZBOLLAH HATE LAWS POLICE ENFORCEMENT

