Should The MCG Have A Monopoly On The AFL Grand Final?

Dayne Zorko of the Lions during the 2023 AFL grand final . The upcoming Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions match has put the finals venue, the Melbourne Cricket Ground, back in the spotlight.Dayne Zorko of the Lions during the 2023 AFL grand final . The upcoming Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions match has put the finals venue, the Melbourne Cricket Ground, back in the spotlight.There might be no grander stadium in Australia than the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Lachie Neale's Lions dance on thin ice to set up classic AFL grand final clash with Swans | Jonathan HornIt's not just that it's in Melbourne. It's not just where the first known organised game was played. It's not just that it's always been there . It's simply the best stadium in the country. Nothing else comes close.. That said, I also don't think the 'G is a perfect grand final venue: a better solution would be a Wembley-like stadium, rolled out just for finals and not any club's home ground.

But three years into being a Sydneysider, I am putting my foot down. I’m calling the AFL out for what it is perpetrating by continuing to hold the grand final at its most favoured ground: Victorian privilege. Yes, its capacity is 40,000 more seats than Optus Stadium and more than double the Gabba and the SCG. Yes, 10 of the AFL’s 18 teams are Victorian. But eight aren’t. Do you know what the “A” in “AFL” stands for? And if the AFL is serious about moving on from its VFL days, something has to change.At time of writing, the cheapest return flights from Sydney to Melbourne – leaving Friday and returning Sunday – are about $700, rising to up to $2,000.

These teams have had to overcome home advantage and the travel and foregone the joy of celebrating the flag on your own turf. The AFL would make less money packing 48,000 into the SCG, but it could open up a live site at Moore Park. The city would come alive.

