Several airlines suspend flights to Beirut amid escalating tensions

The United Arab Emirates-based airline Emirates announced the temporary suspension of its flights to Beirut on Tuesday and Wednesday. Its sister airline flydubai also cancelled flights to Beirut on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Qatar Airways, which operates two flights a day to the Lebanese capital, also cancelled services for two days. “Due to the ongoing situation in Lebanon, Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Beirut Rafic Hariri international airport until September 25,” it said. Air France on Tuesday extended the suspension of its Beirut flights until 1 October, which a spokesperson told AFP was due to the “security situation”. Flights to and from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, suspended by Air France last week, were operating normally after resuming at the weekend, the spokesperson added.

It said it was continuing to “monitor the situation closely and will assess it further in the coming days”.

Flights Beirut Hezbollah Israel Airlines Suspension

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel targets top Hezbollah figure in airstrike on BeirutThe Israeli military said it had conducted a “targeted strike” in Lebanon’s capital that has killed three people and wounded 17 others so far.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Israel Strikes Beirut Bunker, Killing Dozens Amid Heightened TensionsAn Israeli airstrike on a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut resulted in the deaths of at least 37 people, including children and women. The strike, which targeted an underground bunker during rush hour, caused widespread destruction and ignited fears that the region is teetering on the brink of full-blown war.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Israel targets top Hezbollah figure in airstrike on BeirutThe Israeli military said it had conducted a “targeted strike” in Lebanon’s capital that has killed three people and wounded 17 others so far.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Israel kills top Hezbollah figure in Beirut airstrikeThe Israeli military said it had conducted a “targeted strike” in Lebanon’s capital that has killed eight people and wounded 59 others so far.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Israel’s strike on Beirut killed 37, Lebanon saysIsrael’s army said it hit an underground gathering of Aqil and leaders of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan forces; Anthony Albanese is meeting with Quad leaders in Delaware. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Hezbollah Launches Barrage Of Rockets Into Israel After Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens In BeirutFollowing a series of Israeli airstrikes that killed dozens in Beirut, including a veteran Hezbollah leader, the group launched over 100 rockets into northern Israel. Hezbollah's deputy leader vowed an 'open-ended battle of reckoning' with Israel and promised to prolong the misery of those displaced from Lebanon's north.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »