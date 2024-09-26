Saunders Heirs' Real Estate Portfolio Loses Over $100 Million

The billionaire daughters of late Westfield co-founder John Saunders were forced to write down the value of their real estate investments by more than $100 million in the two years after the pandemic, amid rising interest rates and a massive slump in commercial property prices .

Previously unreported filings for Terrace Tower Group, owned by Mr Saunders’ family, reveal assets worth $1.85 billion including an extensive portfolio of private and public equities.

