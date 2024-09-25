Roosters Five-Eighth Luke Keary: ‘We’ve Got To Match Them Physically’

Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary has insisted his side are “confident” ahead of their preliminary final with the Storm, believing their key to victory lies in their forward pack.

Watch the best coverage of the 2024 NRL finals, with expert analysis and every game until the Grand Final LIVE with no ad-breaks during play, on Kayo. New to Kayo?Keary revealed his side learnt several key lessons during their loss to Penrith, with Trent Robinson’s side failing to nail the fundamentals in that game, notably during the start of the first half.

After 20 minutes of that match a fortnight ago the Roosters had allowed Penrith to run for 350 more metres than them, conceded a sole penalty, given away two set restarts and made another two errors. The three-time premiership winner insisted his side have “got to be disciplined, which we weren’t against Penrith, and we’ve got to hold the ball coming out of our own end.”

Roosters Melbourne Storm Preliminary Final Luke Keary NRL

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The play that proved Keary is running the Roosters againIn his final days in the red, white and blue, and with halfback Sam Walker sidelined, the veteran half has emerged as their most important player.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

The play that proved Keary is running the Roosters againIn his final days in the red, white and blue, and with halfback Sam Walker sidelined, the veteran half has emerged as their most important player.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

‘Two minute bell went’: Keary’s stunning insight into Cronk’s 2018 Grand Final heroicsNRL: Premiership hero Luke Keary sits down with Jake Duke to answer a quick fire 17 questions, as we get to know the popular Rooster.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Storm storm to victory, Sharks on brink of eliminationJahrome Hughes and Harry Grant starred for Melbourne Storm as they defeated the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, putting them one win away from the Grand Final. Cronulla are now facing another straight sets exit.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

‘Going to kill me’: Roosters star reveals hilarious Gal regret... and what Smith is really like — 17 QsNRL: Premiership hero Luke Keary sits down with Jake Duke to answer a quick fire 17 questions, as we get to know the popular Rooster.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Sea Eagles offer versatile forward NRL lifeline in big boost to pack — Transfer CentreNRL: Premiership hero Luke Keary sits down with Jake Duke to answer a quick fire 17 questions, as we get to know the popular Rooster.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »