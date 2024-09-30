RN chiefs to face trial over alleged European parliament embezzlement

chiefs will go on trial on Monday over allegations they embezzled money from the European parliament with fake jobs .Going on trial in Paris are: the RN party itself, nine former MEPs including Le Pen and party vice-president Louis Aliot, spokesperson Julien Odoul – one of nine former parliamentary assistants – and four RN staff.

“Could I come to Strasburg tomorrow to see how a session works and get to know Mylène Troszczynski who I’m under?” Odoul wrote toThe misuse of public funds charges bear maximum penalties including a €1m fine, 10 years in jail and a 10-year bar from public office – potentially fatal to 56-year-old Marine Le Pen’s hopes of claiming the French presidency on her fourth try in 2027.

University of Tours political scientist Sylvain Crépon told AFP that historically, “scandals in other parties work in favour of the RN, but scandals at the RN don’t benefit other parties”.Her lawyer Rodolphe Bosselut declined to comment before the trial, set to last until 27 November. Several people have testified about a 2014 meeting that one said discussed a clear “fake jobs” structure.

RN Marine Le Pen Embezzlement European Parliament Fake Jobs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National Rally won’t participate in Barnier government, says Marine Le PenFar-right leader says her party will not be part of a new government as Michel Barnier named as French prime minister

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Victorian Farmers Federation splits from national body over Keep the Sheep rallyVFF chair Emma Germano says the National Farmers Federation is conducting ‘policy by press release’ and no longer represents Victorian farmers

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Live: National Housing Supply and Affordability Council chair Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz addresses National Press ClubSusan Lloyd-Hurwitz, chair of the National Housing Supply and Affordability Council, addresses the National Press Club. Follow live.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

National response to a national crisis: $4.7 billion to combat gender based violenceBillions of dollars will be spent on tackling Australia's violence against women crisis.Funding will start flowing from July 1st next year, but there are concerns that the money will be too little, or too late.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Moira Deeming ‘determined to be brave’ by attending controversial rally despite safety threats, defamation trial hearsOusted Liberal MP tells federal court she was warned of ‘personal and group threats from counter protests’ at Melbourne event

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Marine Transport Industry - TopicBrowse stories related to Marine Transport Industry

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »