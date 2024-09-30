RN chiefs to face trial over alleged European parliament embezzlement

chiefs will go on trial on Monday over allegations they embezzled money from the European parliament with fake jobs .Going on trial in Paris are: the RN party itself, nine former MEPs including Le Pen and party vice-president Louis Aliot, spokesperson Julien Odoul – one of nine former parliamentary assistants – and four RN staff.
“Could I come to Strasburg tomorrow to see how a session works and get to know Mylène Troszczynski who I’m under?” Odoul wrote toThe misuse of public funds charges bear maximum penalties including a €1m fine, 10 years in jail and a 10-year bar from public office – potentially fatal to 56-year-old Marine Le Pen’s hopes of claiming the French presidency on her fourth try in 2027.
University of Tours political scientist Sylvain Crépon told AFP that historically, “scandals in other parties work in favour of the RN, but scandals at the RN don’t benefit other parties”.Her lawyer Rodolphe Bosselut declined to comment before the trial, set to last until 27 November. Several people have testified about a 2014 meeting that one said discussed a clear “fake jobs” structure.
RN Marine Le Pen Embezzlement European Parliament Fake Jobs
