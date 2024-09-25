The Republican party has more than its share of mean and misguided representatives. But Robinson, the man running for governor of North Carolina, has a good claim to have outdone them allDo you have: a) unconventional scientific opinions; b) an inability to keep your thoughts and genitals to yourself; c) a soft spot for slavery; and d) a US passport?
There’s Joe Arpaio, for example: the former Republican sheriff of Maricopa County who, in the 1990s, forced all the inmates of a tent jailsecretly pouring water Posting under the name “minisoldr”, Robinson mused that slavery wasn’t that bad after all, writing “some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring back. I would certainly buy a few.” Robinson also called himself a “black NAZI!”, described Martin Luther King Jr with racial slurs, and said he’d “take Hitler” over Obama-era legislators.
Republican Governor Racist Online Posts Scandal
