Republican Governor Candidate Under Fire for Racist and Inappropriate Online Posts

The Republican party has more than its share of mean and misguided representatives. But Robinson, the man running for governor of North Carolina, has a good claim to have outdone them allDo you have: a) unconventional scientific opinions; b) an inability to keep your thoughts and genitals to yourself; c) a soft spot for slavery; and d) a US passport?

There’s Joe Arpaio, for example: the former Republican sheriff of Maricopa County who, in the 1990s, forced all the inmates of a tent jailsecretly pouring water Posting under the name “minisoldr”, Robinson mused that slavery wasn’t that bad after all, writing “some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring back. I would certainly buy a few.” Robinson also called himself a “black NAZI!”, described Martin Luther King Jr with racial slurs, and said he’d “take Hitler” over Obama-era legislators.

Republican Governor Racist Online Posts Scandal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ohio’s Republican governor condemns Trump and Vance for Springfield claimsMike DeWine criticizes pair in New York Times op-ed for repeating racist claims about Haitian immigrants

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

JD Vance attacks childless teachers in newly resurfaced remarksRepublican vice-presidential candidate criticizes ‘leaders on the left’ and Randi Weingarten in 2021 clip

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Former vice-president Dick Cheney confirms he will vote for Kamala HarrisLifelong Republican makes announcement day after daughter Liz also endorses Democratic candidate

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Backlash for JD Vance after calling school shooting a ‘fact of life’Republican vice-presidential candidate was criticized for tone-deafness after comments at campaign rally in Arizona

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Donald Trump is safe following gun shots in Florida, Secret Service investigatingThe incident follows the July 13 assassination attempt of the Republican presidential candidate.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Donald Trump is safe following gun shots in Florida, Secret Service investigatingThe incident follows the July 13 assassination attempt of the Republican presidential candidate.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »