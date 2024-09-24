Renewables, Not Nuclear, Are Cheapest Path To Net Zero: Climate Authority Head

The head of the Climate Change Authority has contradicted the claim of Opposition Leader Peter Dutton that renewables and nuclear power can be 'companions not competitors', a claim that suggests a commitment to nuclear power will not derail the current transition to renewable energy .

The Authority is due to make a recommendation to the government next month on what Australia's 2035 emissions reduction target would be.On Monday, Mr Dutton spelt out some of his arguments in favour of nuclear energy, though he continues to decline to outline its cost.The Opposition leader conceded on Monday that the upfront costs would be substantial but would ultimately prove cheaper than the cost of a transition to renewables, which he said was up to $1.

Asked on 7.30 whether nuclear had a role to play in Australia's best energy mix, Mr Kean said that in the CCA's recent review of pathways to net zero, "the CSIRO clearly set out the pathway to transition our electricity system and meet our commitments, international and domestic commitments, was renewables that are firmed up with technologies like batteries and storage."

In a speech in Sydney Mr Dutton said that "Labor tells you that renewables and nuclear can't work together. It's utter nonsense".

