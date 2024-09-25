Reader's Write-Ins Offer A Mix of Humor and Frustration

“With all these experiences at the theatre , I am reminded of the time I went to an amateur production of,” writes David Pigott of North Parramatta. “When the lady of the manor came on stage for the second time, I said to myself, ‘Here comes bitch face again’. At the interval, I asked the man next to me what was his involvement with the group. He replied, ‘Bitch face is my mother’.”

“I am a native speaker of Geordiespeak and can confirm that David Rodrick of Drummoyne has entirely missed whatis to warn non-Geordies not to move to north-eastern England or even visit. This is achieved audibly by the characters speaking an almost entirely unintelligible dialect and visually by portraying the area as grey, raining, and freezing. The latter is why I left, in 1966, aged 18. The campaign seems to be succeeding, which gladdens my heart.

Theatre Shakespeare Dialects Rugby Law

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sebastian Coe faces a fight to become IOC president – but write him off at your perilDespite his record running London 2012 and World Athletics, the Olympian cannot count on winning the popularity contest

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Bronson Xerri hopes to write new NRL finals chapter with BulldogsCanterbury's Bronson Xerri has detailed how he hopes to one day not be known as the man who served a ban for steroid use, ahead of his return to the NRL finals.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

TAH ASX: Gillon McLachlan hits the Tabcorp reset button with $1.4b write-downThe wagering giant has struggled to best its larger overseas rivals, and its new chief executive said it was obvious it would not meet cost reduction targets.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

‘I’ve got concerns’: Broncos urged to make crucial Kevvie call to avoid ‘complete write-off’NRL: The NRL 360 panel discuss if the Broncos should have done more to defend head coach Kevin Walters.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Teachers in England offered lie-ins to make job more appealingOther perks including nine-day fortnight and more planning time at home offered to attract recruits

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody on love stories, legal run-ins and meeting royaltyIn an interview with NME, Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody talks about the band's name change, embarrassing love stories, getting lost in the woods and meeting both musical and literal royalty.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »