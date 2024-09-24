RBA Governor Bullock Says Inflation Data Doesn't Change Rate Decision

Already a subscriber?Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock says she will ignore data due on Wednesday that is expected to show inflation falling back into the central bank’s target band for the first time in three years, warning government energy rebates will not bring forward an interest rate cut.

“The point I would make is that if tomorrow we get an inflation number with a two in front of it, so it’s back in the band, that doesn’t mean that we’ve got inflation under control. It doesn’t mean that inflation is sustainably back within the band,” Ms Bullock said. “We are making welcome and encouraging progress in the fight against inflation and the fact that rates haven’t gone up for the best part of the year now is an indicator of that,” Dr Chalmers said after the RBA decision.

The Fed joined central banks including the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada in a global easing cycle that the RBA has no plans to enter until next year.After delivering 13 interest rate rises since May 2022, the RBA has repeatedly stressed it will not cut interest rates just because other advanced economy central banks have.

RBA Interest Rates Inflation Governor Bullock Government Rebates

