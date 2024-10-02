Queensland Police Forced To Enforce Fire Ant Eradication Program

Fire ant bait contains low levels of an insect growth regulator. Queensland police have been called in to force resistant property owners to submit to the eradication program for the invasive species.Fire ant bait contains low levels of an insect growth regulator. Queensland police have been called in to force resistant property owners to submit to the eradication program for the invasive species.

“The program has made every reasonable effort to notify and cooperate with property owners and tenants, offering them the opportunity to have their properties treated at a time that suits them.”Property owners have no legal right to refuse access but in south-east Queensland, signs have been appearing on gates and fences, proclaiming: “We do not consent to the poisoning of us, our properties, pets, livestock, wildlife and ecosystems”.

A Facebook forum, titled Stop the Toxic Fireants Program, has more than 4,000 followers and features posts urging objectors to confront baiting program officers.

