Qantas faces industrial action as maintenance workers demand better pay

Qantas says there's been minimal disruption so far from industrial action by its maintenance workers, who are seeking a better pay deal from the airline. But that hasn't dampened the enthusiasm on the part of workers taking the action.Around one thousand Qantas engineers in most capital cities around Australia have walked off the job in peak hour, in a continuation of action started last week.

The striking workers say it is unfair that these executives earn millions of dollars in bonuses, while the striking workers have their pay rises capped at three per cent.The displeasure is perhaps most keenly distilled in the airline's founding state of Queensland, where much crucial maintenance on the whole Qantas aircraft fleet is performed.

The airline claims there were no flight disruptions or cancellations that were a result of the industrial actionGary Strauss is from the Queensland Branch of the United Workers Union. However, he emphasises that it's not just a matter of wanting to work for Qantas, but being able to afford to as well."We've got apprentices expected to come into this industry- the future of the country- getting paid 12 or 13 dollars an hour. You just can't pay the rent, pay your car loan, and put food on the table."

Qantas Industrial Action Pay Dispute Airlines Workers Strike

