Qantas Engineers Strike Causes Travel Delays at Major Australian Airports

Travellers at major airports across the country have been warned of delays as more than 1,000 Qantas engineers walk off the job in demand of better pay.More than 1,000 Qantas engineers have walked off the job on Monday in an escalation of industrial action taken over a wage dispute.

The alliance said in a statement on Sunday it was left with no choice but to escalate the industrial action due to the"refusal of Qantas management to come to the bargaining table".

Workers from across the Qantas Engineersâ Alliance made up of members from the AMWU, the AWU and the ETU have sent a strong message to Qantas. “Qantas management has absolutely smashed morale among engineers, and now we’ve reached a real fork in the road. Engineers won’t accept seeing their wages lurch backward in real terms while executives get showered in cash,” he said.

