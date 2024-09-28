Princess Theodora Of Greece Finally Marries Longtime Partner In Lavish Athens Ceremony

Princess Theodora of Greece has finally married her longtime partner in a lavish Athens cathedral ceremony that was delayed at least two times. Princess Theodora of Greece has finally wed her longtime love Matthew Kumar in a star-studded royal wedding more than four years after the couple first planned to walk down the aisle.
However, the wedding was canned due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Greece enforcing some of the strictest lockdown procedures in Europe. Despite the setbacks, the blushing bride dazzled on Saturday in a bespoke off-the-shoulder wedding gown from Greek designer Celia Kritharioti. As a member of the exiled Greek monarchy, Theodora was born in London and has her own career as a soap opera actress in Los Angeles.
In a statement, the couple told media they opted to hold the wedding in Greece to reflect the family’s “strong ties” to the country.
