Princess Theodora Of Greece Finally Marries Longtime Partner In Lavish Athens Ceremony

Princess Theodora of Greece has finally married her longtime partner in a lavish Athens cathedral ceremony that was delayed at least two times. Princess Theodora of Greece has finally wed her longtime love Matthew Kumar in a star-studded royal wedding more than four years after the couple first planned to walk down the aisle.

However, the wedding was canned due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Greece enforcing some of the strictest lockdown procedures in Europe. Despite the setbacks, the blushing bride dazzled on Saturday in a bespoke off-the-shoulder wedding gown from Greek designer Celia Kritharioti. As a member of the exiled Greek monarchy, Theodora was born in London and has her own career as a soap opera actress in Los Angeles.

In a statement, the couple told media they opted to hold the wedding in Greece to reflect the family’s “strong ties” to the country.

