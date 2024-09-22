Princess Of Wales Makes Public Appearance After Finishing Cancer Treatment

The Princess of Wales has been seen in public for the first time since announcing that she has finishedShe attended the Sunday service at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral with her husband Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camila.This week, Catherine returned to work for the first time since starting her cancer treatment with a meeting about her early childhood project.

She is understood to have been joined by members of her team at the Centre for Early Childhood, as well as Kensington Palace staff. “I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months, when I can.”

