Prince Harry to travel solo to South Africa next month amid Meghan Markle media backlash

Prince Harry will travel to South Africa next month for another major solo trip without his wife Meghan Markle amid the Duchess of Sussex’s latest media backlash.

According to a source close to the Duke of Sussex, Harry has opted to complete the trip solo because he realised he is better received when travelling without his American-born wife. "More so than Meghan maybe which just goes to show that his royal connection is what's keeping them afloat. The Hollywood Reporter recently published an expose claiming Meghan mistreated staff. Picture: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

