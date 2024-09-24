Popovic: 'Best Time' To Take Over Socceroos Despite World Cup Qualifying Hurdles

, there was only one moment Tony Popovic bristled. It occurred when a journalist suggested “it’s not the easiest time to take over” the Socceroos . He was referring to the World Cup qualifying predicament - the fifth place in a six-team group from which only the top two will secure a direct spot in the 2026 finals.
There was a resolute energy to the 51-year-old’s characteristically measured public manner on Monday afternoon. From a pure football perspective, that was conveyed through calm guarantees that, when he oversees his first matches against China and Japan in less than three weeks, “we will play a lot quicker than what we have recently” and “be a lot more connected as a team, with and without the ball”.
“Those values, which I know exist, can sometimes fade away or can sometimes get lost. We need to make sure that every player understands that honour is number one, to wear the shirt and wear it with pride and represent your country and your family.”The implication was clear: that he believes complacency has crept into at least part of the playing group under Arnold, and he intends to weed it out.
