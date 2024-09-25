Planned Burn Escapes Control Near Sydney, Raising Concerns

in Sydney ’s northern beaches last Saturday threatened lives and property. It provoked a large and costly response, spreading from a small intended area to almost 150 hectares. With uncanny echoes of some of the backburning problems during our Black Summer – including in theLet’s be clear: lighting a new bushfire is always a risk, whether it’s done outside the fire season to reduce fuels or a backburn to contain a wildfire. Some burns do escape, to enlarge both the fire and the dangers.
Fire is a tricky business, and unintended outcomes are usually the result of multiple factors. The pressure to achieve burning programs and to “get the job done” on the day is understandable. Climate change and the availability of volunteers are squeezing “windows” to do burns safely. Spring is a risky season, adding to other risks.
Let’s not pretend that the “expanded” burn was a good outcome. Some local brigades and residents may be relieved that there is reduced risk in the area for a few summers, but breakouts are dangerous, and this one could have turned even more disastrous. The whole bush block is now scorched, making future fire management more difficult.
