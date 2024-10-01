Pharmacists wary of selling vapes despite new legal rules

Vapes can now be sold legally in pharmacies to people without prescriptions, but three months after they were banned from sale in shops, many pharmacists are wary about stocking the anti-smoking products.

Richard Lee, chief executive of vape supplier Liber, said about 3000 of the country’s 5500 pharmacies had stocked the company’s products under the prescription model, but did not know how many would stock them under the new system.Sydney-based Adore Pharmacy owner Adele Tahan, who is also on the national council of the Pharmacy Guild, said she would not stock vapes in her pharmacy.

However, Melbourne-based MediGreen consultant pharmacist Sharon Miller said now the system was in place at her store, it only took 10 to 15 minutes to assess customers and provide smoking cessation products. David said his company’s products were similarly priced to illegal vapes. A reusable device costs between $20 and $25, he said, with a “pod”, which has an equivalent nicotine dosage to a packet of cigarettes, costing about $7.50 each.

