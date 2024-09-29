Peta Credlin's Influence Reaches Into Victorian Liberal Party

Peta Credlin became a joint Walkley winner in 2016 and a TV Week Logie award-winner the year after for her role in Sky News’s 2016 federal election coverage. Peta Credlin became a joint Walkley winner in 2016 and a TV Week Logie award-winner the year after for her role in Sky News’s 2016 federal election coverage.

“On becoming leader, I was reaching out widely to as many in the party as I could … I recognised Mrs Credlin had served in senior roles,” he said. In 2021, she won a Kennedy award for excellence in journalism and an in-house News Corp award. This year she was nominated for a Kennedy award for outstanding current affairs reporting but didn’t win., she is still a Liberal player: “I’ve worked with various party intermediaries to encourage both Pesutto and Deeming to avoid going to court.”

“As a journalist you’re absolutely not supposed to be doing that kind of thing, that is advising politicians and giving them political advice,” Ricketson says.

Peta Credlin Victorian Liberals John Pesutto Moira Deeming Defamation Trial

