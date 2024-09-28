Orphan's Daughter Campaigns For Imprisoned Father In Kashmir Election

On a bright afternoon in the Kashmir i village of Beerwah, a young, veiled woman stands on the roof of a car."Though they say orphans are cherished by all. Oh father, I'd never wish such a fate to befall."Two weeks ago, voters began heading to the polls in Indian-controlled Kashmir , casting ballots in the first regional legislative election in over a decade.

"There are many families like ours that have been destroyed … there are many young people suffering in jail right now.Sugra has been canvassing villages with her 11-year-old brother, rallying voters and calling for change. "By choosing our own leader, we can address the issues facing the Kashmiri people and remove those who are committing injustices."Since the 1990s, an armed insurgency against Indian rule has claimed thousands of lives, including civilians and security personnel.Successive Indian governments have accused Pakistan of fuelling the violence, which Islamabad has denied.

While Mr Modi's supporters celebrated the decision, it was met with strong resistance by many Kashmiris, who viewed it as an attack on their identity.

