Opposition Mounts Against Labor's Online Misinformation Bill

Opposition to the Albanese government's online misinformation bill has ramped up with a shadow minister revealing that defeating the “very bad bill” will be a “priority” for the Coalition .

Liberal Senator Jane Hume said the Coalition would deliver its own policy to combat misinformation ahead of the next election but “our priority right now must be defeating this very bad bill”. “And finally, there are unprecedented levels of power that have been bestowed upon the minister. That's something we feel very uncomfortable with.”

The regulator will also be given new powers to approve enforceable industry codes for dealing with misinformation and disinformation, or make standards itself, if it deems platforms have failed to address the issue through self-regulation. “All we're ensuring is that the online platforms have similar codes of practice and policies in place to ensure that they're publishing the correct and truthful information as the mainstream media have.When challenged on why the government should be the arbiter of what is true, the minister said that it was proper for governments to make rules to “ensure that we have integrity in our media system”, and online platforms were no different.

“Think it won’t affect you? Think again. If you challenge government policies, criticise election outcomes, or question health advice, your posts could be erased without warning.” When asked what the Coalition would propose as an alternative to the bill, shadow home affairs minister James Paterson pointed to a recent senate inquiry into foreign interference.

Misinformation Legislation Social Media Freedom Of Expression Coalition

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dutton says internal polling puts Labor within reach as Opposition confidence growsThere seems a new air of confidence around Peter Dutton and it comes from two things: the government is stumbling more by the day, and the Opposition&x27;s internal polling says they could win the next election.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

How Dutton is recruiting Labor to do his job for himFor Labor, talking about its own policy somehow keeps turning into an ad for the opposition.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

How Dutton is recruiting Labor to do his job for himFor Labor, talking about its own policy somehow keeps turning into an ad for the opposition.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

How Dutton is recruiting Labor to do his job for himFor Labor, talking about its own policy somehow keeps turning into an ad for the opposition.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Farmers rally at Parliament House against Labor’s ‘anti-agriculture’ agendaA massive truck convoy of farmers from across Australia has descended on Canberra to rally outside Parliament House on Tuesday.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Moira Deeming agrees her trans and gender-diverse views are ‘controversial’ as cross-examination beginsExpelled Liberal MP testifies in high-stakes defamation case against Victorian opposition leader John Pesutto

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »