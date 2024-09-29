OpenAI o1, AKA Strawberry , appears to be a significant advance, but its ‘ chain of thought ’ should be made public knowledgeon an unsuspecting world, and the world, closely followed by the stock market, lost its mind. All over the place, people were wringing their hands wondering: What This Will Mean For .
In a way, Strawberry and its forthcoming cousins are a response to strategies that skilled users of earlier LLMs had deployed to overcome the fact that the models were intrinsically “to improve model performance was called “chain-of-thought” prompting. This forced the model to respond to a carefully designed sequence of detailed prompts and thereby provide more sophisticated answers. What OpenAI seems to have done with Strawberry is to internalise this process.
What this means is that somewhere inside the machine is a record of the “chain of thought” that led to the final output. In principle, this looks like an advance because it could reduce the opacity of LLMs – the fact that they are, essentially, black boxes. And this matters, because humanity would be crazy to entrust its future to decision-making machines whose internal processes are – by accident or corporate design – inscrutable.
