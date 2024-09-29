OpenAI's Strawberry: A Thinking Machine?

OpenAI o1, AKA Strawberry , appears to be a significant advance, but its ‘ chain of thought ’ should be made public knowledgeon an unsuspecting world, and the world, closely followed by the stock market, lost its mind. All over the place, people were wringing their hands wondering: What This Will Mean For .

In a way, Strawberry and its forthcoming cousins are a response to strategies that skilled users of earlier LLMs had deployed to overcome the fact that the models were intrinsically “to improve model performance was called “chain-of-thought” prompting. This forced the model to respond to a carefully designed sequence of detailed prompts and thereby provide more sophisticated answers. What OpenAI seems to have done with Strawberry is to internalise this process.

What this means is that somewhere inside the machine is a record of the “chain of thought” that led to the final output. In principle, this looks like an advance because it could reduce the opacity of LLMs – the fact that they are, essentially, black boxes. And this matters, because humanity would be crazy to entrust its future to decision-making machines whose internal processes are – by accident or corporate design – inscrutable.

Openai AI Large Language Model Strawberry Chain Of Thought

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple, Nvidia in talks to invest in OpenAI valuing it at $147bThe technology giants would join a multibillion-dollar funding round alongside Microsoft and Thrive Capital that would value the start-up at $147 billion.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

OpenAI planning to become for-profit company, say reportsReported move follows recent departure of senior figures from ChatGPT developer

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

To understand the escalation in Lebanon, we must confront what Israelis are thinkingNetanyahu has his own reasons for prolonging the conflict, but many Israelis still want to see Hamas and Hezbollah neutralised, says former British diplomat Sir John Jenkins

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Philomena Cunk: ‘A mind is for speaking, not for thinking’The amateur historian and presenter discusses which law she would abolish, her search for the meaning of life, and how she had to write her latest book herself

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

The fashion designers thinking beyond the clothing rack in remarkable waysFrom futuristic engraving to re-using fabrics, four fashion designers reveal how they adapt to an ever-changing world.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

AI virtual tutors for tertiary students likened to the leap to calculators in developing critical thinkingResearchers say uses of new technology, like creating AI virtual tutors, could be the key to solving low student participation in remote areas.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »