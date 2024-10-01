Online Dating Apps Ordered To Improve Safety Measures After Harassment Surge

The federal government has ordered online dating companies to develop an industry code of practice to better protect users from sexual harassment . The code outlines a number of obligations including escalating complaints when there is an imminent threat to safety. It comes as new research has found that across five years to 2021, almost three in four people experienced online sexual harassment by someone they met on a dating app.

“I was recently made aware that some private and intimate pictures of myself have been posted online, along with my entire legal name. I'm not familiar with who posted the pictures, so I believe someone I once knew has shared them around.” One in five reported being threatened and about one in eight people had images or footage taken of them without consent.

They are further required to better engage with law enforcement and provide resources promoting support.

Online Dating Sexual Harassment Safety Protocols Government Regulation User Protection

