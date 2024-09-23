Nuclear Blast Could Vaporize Asteroid to Save Earth

Scientists, as well as Hollywood movie producers, have long looked to nuclear bombs as a promising form of defence should a massive asteroid appear without warning on a collision course with Earth.

The event is so violent that it heats the surface to tens of thousands of degrees, producing a rapidly expanding ball of gas capable of nudging the asteroid off course. Do the sums correctly and the shunt should be sufficient to put doomsday on hold. Given the existential nature of the threat, researchers are exploring strategies to shield Earth from massive impacts. In 2022, Nasa’s Dart probe intentionally. The mission showed that a kinetic impact could protect Earth, but the nudge needed to be given years before impending impact.

Asteroid Nuclear Blast Planetary Defense Sandia National Laboratories Earth Impact

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blast from attack on Russian arms depot picked up on earthquake monitorsUkrainian drone attack causes large explosion at arsenal in Toropets, more than 300 miles north of Ukraine

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Ukrainian drone attack triggers earthquake-sized blast at Russian arsenal“I thank everyone involved. Such precision is truly inspiring,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Ukrainian drone attack triggers earthquake-sized blast at Russian arsenalNASA satellites picked up intense heat sources emanating from an area of about 14 square kilometres at the site in the early hours.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Drone attack triggers earthquake-sized blast at arsenalNASA satellites picked up intense heat sources emanating from an area of Russia about 14 square kilometres.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Methane blast at Iran coal mine leaves at least 51 deadA gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan province kills at least 51 people and injures 20.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

At least 51 people killed in Iran coalmine explosionMethane gas blast at mine in South Khorasan province leaves further 20 injured, state media says

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »