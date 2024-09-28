NSW's Northern Rivers Hit by Heavy Rain and Damaging Winds

The NSW State Emergency Service has responded to more than 260 calls for help overnight after damaging winds and heavy rain inundated the state's Northern Rivers region.

The river is expected to peak at 6.8 metres this afternoon, with further showers forecast for the remainder the day.﻿T﻿he State Emergency Services responded to more than 260 calls for help overnight. Two flood rescues were carried out yesterday, one where a vehicle towing a caravan became stuck in a flooded causeway, while the second involved a multi-agency operation in which two adults and a child became trapped in rising waters.

The advice has been downgraded to advice level for Tweed Heads, Numinbah, Mullumbimby, Byron Bay, Ballina and Brunswick Heads as of this morning.SES volunteers received calls for help related to fallen trees and leaking roofs.

Flooding Severe Weather NSW Northern Rivers SES

