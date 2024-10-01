NSW Police Seek Injunction to Prevent Pro-Palestine Rallies on October 7

Police file for an injunction with NSW Supreme Court to bar protesters from taking to the streets on October 7

After speaking with protest organisers who submitted a Form 1 for each proposed public gathering, a police spokesperson said law enforcement was “not satisfied” the demonstration could “proceed safely”. It came after Opposition Leader Peter Dutton called for an urgent court order to stop protests from taking place in Sydney for the anniversary of the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

Protests Palestine Israel Hamas Sydney

