NRL tries to clear up obstruction confusion ahead of grand final

The NRL has launched a desperate bid to clear confusion on obstructions before the grand final , conceding Penrith winger Sunia Turuva’s second-half try in Saturday’s preliminary final win over Cronulla should not have been denied. Two days after Ivan Cleary lambasted the NRL and bunker officials over a “terrible” decision, NRL head of football Graham Annesley attempted to put the Panthers and Melbourne at ease.

But after Cleary claimed he had “anxiety” over how obstruction calls could impact the grand final, Annesley had a simple warning for lead runners: avoid contact with defenders and there won’t be an issue. “I’m anxious whenever there is contact between lead runners and defenders,” Annesley said. “I’d prefer that every team is able to execute like we saw in the earlier examples because then the referees don’t even get involved and the bunker doesn’t get involved.

