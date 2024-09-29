North Melbourne Edges Out Richmond In Rainy AFLW Clash

Premiership favourite North Melbourne has overcome atrocious conditions to extend its unbeaten start to the AFLW season with a 12-point win over plucky Richmond .

The Kangaroos' lowest score of the year so far was enough to see them home in a 3.9 to 2.3 victory in Launceston on Sunday.But it came at a cost when captain Emma Kearney sustained a hamstring injury early in the first quarter. The Kangaroos will sweat on the results of scans on Kearney's injured right hamstring heading into the second half of a short season.

Jasmine Garner , Mia King and Ash Ridell were all influential for the Kangaroos.Monique Conti was among the Tigers' best with her cleanliness and precision with the ball in the wet weather.Photo shows An injured Lachie Neale of the Lions is seen sitting on the floor of the stage during the Brisbane Lions Fan DayPhoto shows Three Sydney Swans AFL players embrace after losing the AFL grand final.

