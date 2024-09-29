Nicheliving Boss Attacks Reporter After Questions About Unfinished Homes

The boss of embattled building firm Nicheliving has clashed with 7 NEWS ’ Geof Parry after the reporter quizzed him about the company’s unfinished builds. Ronnie Michel-Elhaj was approached by a 7 NEWS crew on Saturday after he met with tradesmen for quotes on his wife’s yet to be completed two-storey property in Applecross. “Remember me,” Parry asks before the Nicheliving boss swipes a microphone from his hand and lunges at a cameraman.

After a war of words, Parry manages to de-escalate the situation. Mr Michel-Elhaj — who is believed to have lost a ring in the clash — was then filmed driving away from the property in his Mercedes. Hundreds of Nicheliving customers have been waiting up to four years to have their homes completed by the company — including some who been pushed to the brink of homelessness.

Nicheliving Buildingfirm Unfinishedhomes Reporterattack Customersfrustration

