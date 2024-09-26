New Nissan Patrol Won't Arrive in Australia Until 2027

Australia ns are in for a long wait for Nissan ’s new Patrol , but the company wants to make the most of the current model in the meantime. While customer deliveries of the new Y63-series Patrol start in the Middle East in November, buyers will be waiting until 2027 in Australia . Orders open late in 2026. “Two years for right-hand drive to come out after left-hand drive, it’s not unusual,” Nissan Oceania managing director Andrew Humberstone.

