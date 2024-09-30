New Code Aims To Make Dating Apps Safer In Australia

Online dating is the most common way to meet a partner in Australia , but concerns have been raised about the safety of dating apps .An Australia -wide industry code for dating apps governing how they protect users from harm and abuse will begin on Tuesday.

Dating apps must also proactively engage with law enforcement, including escalating complaints when there is an imminent threat to safety. "Now that the code is operational, the government will be watching industry closely to ensure they take the steps needed to keep their users safe."If dating apps fail to comply, the eSafety commissioner will be able to issue formal warnings, order the development of a plan for a company to meet its code obligations, or issue "suspension or formal removal" from the code, which would prohibit an app from the use of any accreditation or reference to compliance with the code.

