Netanyahu: Killing Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Essential For Israel's War Goals

Attacks on Hezbollah targets by fighter jets continued in Beirut on Saturday.Advertisement Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that assassinating Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah became an “essential condition” for Israel to achieve its war goals.
“Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their home safely. And that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Netanyahu said, eliciting applause from supporters in the gallery of the General Assembly. Smoke was still rising from Beirut’s southern suburbs Saturday morning, visible to many of the families who had fled their homes there the night before to escape Israel’s massive bombardment.Many looked in vain for space in one of the overflowing schools-turned-shelters. By the morning, hundreds of families were sleeping in public squares, on beaches or in cars around Beirut.
The United Nations says the number of those displaced by the conflict from southern Lebanon has more than doubled and now stands at more than 211,000. At least 20 primary healthcare centres have shut down in hard-hit areas of Lebanon, the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said. In Iraq, on Saturday, local time, hundreds of protesters tried to cross into the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US Embassy is based, in anger over the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs.
Hezbollah Israel War Benjamin Netanyahu Hassan Nasrallah
