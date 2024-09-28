Nathan Cleary's Shoulder Injury Casts Doubt Over Grand Final Appearance

Nathan Cleary has reaggravated the left shoulder injury he suffered six weeks against Melbourne, raising doubts about whether he will be fit for the rematch when the stakes are at their highest.

When Penrith and Melbourne last met six weeks ago, and the game was poised on a knife’s edge, Cleary was also forced from the field with the same shoulder problem. Unable to make the clutch play, the Storm escaped with a thrilling victory. The preconditions were ripe for an upset. The rain began while the cheerleaders were going through their paces, drenching the field and levelling the contest. The Sharks were within four points with a quarter left but couldn’t execute the big plays when it mattered.Last week, Nicho Hynes was prepared to be Braydon Trindall’s wingman. The halfback rarely showed an inclination to jump into the front of the cockpit against the Panthers.

With Jarome Luai and Cleary controlling the game, Siosifa Talakai took it upon himself to shake things up. His hit on Luai, who had disposed of the Steeden and had his back to the danger, was late and cheap.Getty Images

