Musk's Potential Death Threat Against Biden Raises Concerns About National Security

on X, formerly known as Twitter : “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala,” with an emoji of a person thinking.Kamala HarrisYet even as Musk posted a potential death threat against the sitting commander-in-chief, his multiple defense contracts with the US government have given him access to highly sensitive national security information.he has submitted to random drug testing at the request of the government, has smoked weed in public and also uses ketamine .

Underlying this is a broader question: when in history has one unelected individual held such sway over US national security?

