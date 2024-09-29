Mpox cases surge in Australia, experts urge vigilance

Mpox has been increasingly spreading in parts of the world for the past two years, but cases in Australia have remained low. Now, numbers are surging, with more than 600 reported in the current quarter compared with only six in the first three months of the year. The virus was declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization in August, and experts say those at risk of infection should remain vigilant. Here's what we know.

Health and Biosecurity virologist Dr Nias Peng said while rising case numbers are not cause for panic, they should be taken seriously. "I think it's something that Australians should be concerned about but not be freaking out," he said. "Remain vigilant and be aware of the symptoms and how it is able to transmit and spread between people." Peng said he believes the virus has been underestimated in Australia.

