More Male AFL Players Turning To Stylists For Brownlow Medal

More male players are turning to professional stylists to select their outfits.For AFL players, who spend a great deal of their week in footy shorts and for whom “dressing” may imply a bandage to a head gash, the idea of employing a stylist may seem foreign.

The Western Bulldogs’ Cody Weightman is fitted at Hugo Boss by Tess Douglas and stylist Bianca Rose.Among her 10 clients is the Western Bulldogs’ Cody Weightman, who will wear a tuxedo by Hugo Boss and jewellery – another growing trend – by Melbourne label Kitte. Marshall says there is more scope than ever for the male players to express their individual style and flair, while respecting the strict black-tie dress code.

AFL Fashion Brownlow Medal Male Players Stylist

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theage / 🏆 8. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Channel 7 AFL experts make Brownlow Medal and grand final predictions for 2024 season7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Brownlow Medal ultimate guide: The contenders, the stats and how to watch it liveAFL: Harley Reid or Nick Daicos will take out the goal of the year in 2024, but should the AFL include Jeremy Cameron's amazing effort from Week 1 of the Finals?

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Brownlow Medal Night: Live Updates, Predictions, and Heeney's ImpactFollow our live coverage of the Brownlow Medal ceremony, including insights into the gowns, red carpet looks, and vote count. Experts analyze the race between Patrick Cripps and Nick Daicos, while the potential impact of Sydney star Chad Heeney's remarkable start to the season is discussed.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Club eyeing big fish; rivals’ tug of war for stars — the six clubs set to shape AFL trade periodAFL: Tackle the Headline - Which club has most at stake this AFL trade period?

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

The ‘f***ing uncomfortable’ reality ‘pretender’ Blues are in... but they’ve got big things plannedAFL: Tackle the Headline - Which club has most at stake this AFL trade period?

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Four-horse Brownlow race broken down — and who wins as every three-vote game predictedAFL: Tackle the Headline - Which club has most at stake this AFL trade period?

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »