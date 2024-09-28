Middle East at Crossroads: Iran Faces Defining Moment After Escalation

, the US secretary of state, told reporters in New York on Friday that the coming days will determine the future path of the Middle East , he could not have been more prescient, even if at the time he was hoping that Hezbollah and Israel could be persuaded to step back from the brink., the region, after 11 months, has finally stepped over the brink and into a place it has truly never been before.

Pezeshkian had already been complaining that he had received little in return for listening to western-inspired pleas not to seek immediate revenge for the killing of Netanyahu hopes to have played American diplomats for fools in New York. The US state department insists it had a clear understanding on the basis of conversations with Ron Dermer, Israel’s strategic affairs minister, and Netanyahu that Israel would accept a 21-day ceasefire, and yet as soon as the plan was announced, Netanyahu reneged on the deal.

