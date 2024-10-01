Michael Cheika Accused of Disrespecting Doctor After Leicester Tigers Win

Michael Cheika has been accused of disrespecting an independent matchday doctor after his first match in charge of Leicester Tigers last month and was on Tuesday night due to face a

Neither Chessum nor Kata were deemed fit to face Bath and, compounding matters for the Tigers, Kata’s unavailability meant thatAsked about the Kata situation after Leicester’s defeat by Bath on Sunday, in which the centre Izaia Perese was shown a yellow card for a late collision with Joe Cokanasiga, Cheika said: “I think American sitcoms have made the phrase ‘whatever’ famous. That’s all I’ve got to say really.

Sale Sharks, meanwhile, are still waiting to discover if their England fly-half George Ford faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines. Ford limped off inside the opening seven minutes of Saturday’swith a torn muscle in his thigh which may yet affect his availability for his country’s opening autumn Test against New Zealand.The England fly-half George Ford sustained a torn thigh muscle during Sale's 45-26 Premiership defeat by Saracens.

Ford missed his country's summer tour of Japan and New Zealand with a damaged achilles. He left the pitch against Sarries soon after attempting a long-range penalty. The 31-year-old, whose existing Sale contract expires at the end of the season, is in talks over extending his deal to the 2027 Rugby World Cup, with Sanderson confident of reaching an agreement.

