MG4 Becomes Australia's Cheapest Electric Car at Under $31,000

Electric vehicles have broken through another price barrier in Australia , with the cost of one new model reduced to less than $31,000 for the first time.is only playing out among cheaper and smaller electric cars, with Australia n taxes reducing competition at the other end of the market.

The price cut makes the MG4 Australia’s cheapest electric car, followed by the MG SZ EV that had a price reduction in August, and the GWM Ora hatchback that held the title after a price cut in April . “ ensures all buyers who had been thinking of making the switch to an EV now can thanks to the lower entry point.”in 2024, with more than 3,387 sold until August, according to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.Other companies to cutthis year have included Tesla, Lotus, Renault and Peugeot.

Electric Vehicles MG4 Price Reduction Australia Automotive Industry

